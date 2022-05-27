News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan minister tweets, asking Gehlot to 'free him from cruel post'

Rajasthan minister tweets, asking Gehlot to 'free him from cruel post'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 27, 2022 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to relieve him of the ministerial post and to give all the departments to Kuldeep Ranka, the principal secretary to Gehlot.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AshokChandnaINC/Twitter

Chandna took to Twitter to vent out his anger. He wrote, 'Honourable chief minister, I have a personal request to you. Free me from this cruel ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you.'

 

Chandna is the minister of sports and youth affairs, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, and disaster management and relief in the Rajasthan government.

Last week, Congress leader Ganesh Goghra resigned from Congress.

He alleged that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

Reacting to this state BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted, 'The ship is sinking...The trends for 2023 have started arriving.'

Political upheavals in the state bureaucracy are a matter of concern as the Rajya Sabha polls are near where every vote is crucial.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Congress needs a young leader like Sachin Pilot'
'Congress needs a young leader like Sachin Pilot'
TRAGICOMEDY In The Congress
TRAGICOMEDY In The Congress
'Congress is much bigger than Gandhis'
'Congress is much bigger than Gandhis'
Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination
Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination
Import of paper under compulsory registration soon
Import of paper under compulsory registration soon
Quiz: Are You In A Happy Relationship?
Quiz: Are You In A Happy Relationship?
Wimbledon to drop 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours roll
Wimbledon to drop 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours roll
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gehlot or Pilot? Cong to take a call after RS polls

Gehlot or Pilot? Cong to take a call after RS polls

'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'

'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances