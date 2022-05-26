News
Fearing Punjab-like situation, Cong to decide on Raj leadership soon

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2022 09:26 IST
The Congress has said that it will take the decision within next 60 days on whether the 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

IMAGE: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Photograph: PTI Photo

According to the party leadership, it does not want to create a Punjab-like situation where it had been postponed till the last moment.

Will Congress go to the elections under the leadership of Gehlot or Sachin or will adopt the formula of collective leadership, will be finalised soon.

The situation will become clear after the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10.

 

Overall, the situation of confusion will end soon and it will be announced whether to go to the elections under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot or to change the leadership.

The party believes that it is necessary to take a clear decision so that preparations for the elections are done with full gusto.

There should be no confusion between the organisation and the workers.

If the election is to be contested under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot, then that should also be clear and if the leadership is to be changed, then that too has to be announced well within time.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, after discussing with the state in-charge Ajay Maken and other leaders, has decided that after the Rajya Sabha elections, the final decision will be taken so that no change is made like Punjab.

That is, till July, there is an uproar in the Rajasthan Congress.

After holding the Chintan Shivir, Gehlot has strengthened his grip, but whether the party will move forward with the youth leadership or remain with the experience, will be decided by the end of June or the first week of July.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
