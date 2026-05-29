HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Minister Booked For Allegedly Abusing, Threatening Police

Rajasthan Minister Booked For Allegedly Abusing, Threatening Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 08:50 IST

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Cooperation, Gautam Kumar Dak, is under investigation after being booked for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening police officers, sparking public outrage and legal action.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Minister Gautam Kumar Dak booked for allegedly abusing and threatening police officers.
  • An audio clip purportedly featuring the minister abusing policemen went viral.
  • The FIR was lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obstructing government work and criminal intimidation.
  • The minister allegedly abused and threatened constables in front of the public after summoning them to the police station.
  • Dak has denied any connection with the audio clip circulating on social media.

Rajasthan minister Gautam Kumar Dak has been booked for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at policemen and threatening them in public, officials said.

Dak, the minister of state for cooperation, was booked at Dungla police station in Chittorgarh on Thursday after an audio clip purportedly showing him abusing policemen went into circulation online.

 

Minister Denies Involvement in Audio Clip

The minister issued a video statement, claiming he had no connection with the audio making rounds on social media.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 132, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obstructing government work, criminal intimidation, and use of criminal force.

Details of the Alleged Incident

According to the FIR filed by Dungla SHO Shaitan Singh, the incident took place on Monday after he received a phone call from the minister asking him to step outside the police station.

The SHO claimed that the minister asked him about two constables, Vishnu Kumar and Laxminarayan, and demanded that they be called before him.

When the constables came, the minister allegedly started abusing them and used objectionable language in front of the public.

The FIR alleged that the minister also attempted to assault them by raising his hand.

Accusations of Threats and Misuse of Power

Dak threatened the policemen by referring to an earlier transfer of Laxminarayan from the Bari Sadri police station, the SHO alleged.

It was alleged that the minister was angry that an acquaintance of his, Dhanraj, was called to the police station for questioning.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan Minister Booked For Abusing, Threatening Police
Will phone tapping controversy rock Gehlot's boat?
Will phone tapping controversy rock Gehlot's boat?
Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat booked over 'Ravan' remarks against Gehlot
Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat booked over 'Ravan' remarks against Gehlot
Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over phone tapping row
Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over phone tapping row
Raj phone tapping row: Congress demands Union Min's resignation
Raj phone tapping row: Congress demands Union Min's resignation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Massive Blaze Continues to Ravage Kandaghat-Sayri Forest Belt in Himachal1:06

Massive Blaze Continues to Ravage Kandaghat-Sayri Forest...

Bangladesh's viral 'Trump' buffalo dodges Eid sacrifice, lands in zoo0:38

Bangladesh's viral 'Trump' buffalo dodges Eid sacrifice,...

HORROR RIDE! Giant Wheel Crashes at Kerala Amusement Park, 15 Injured0:55

HORROR RIDE! Giant Wheel Crashes at Kerala Amusement...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO