Rajasthan Minister Booked For Abusing, Threatening Police

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Cooperation, Gautam Kumar Dak, is facing legal trouble after being booked for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening police officers, sparking a public outcry and raising questions about accountability.

Key Points Rajasthan Minister Gautam Kumar Dak is booked for allegedly abusing and threatening police officers.

An audio clip circulating online purportedly captures the minister's abusive behaviour.

The FIR was lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obstructing government work and criminal intimidation.

The Station House Officer claims the minister abused constables and attempted to assault them.

The minister allegedly threatened the policemen and was angry that an acquaintance was called for questioning.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak was booked on Thursday for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at policemen and threatening them in public, an officer said.

Minister Booked After Audio Clip Surfaces

Dak was booked at Dungla Police Station in Chittorgarh after an audio clip purportedly showing him abusing policeman went into circulation online.

The minister issued a video statement, claiming he had no connection with the audio making rounds on social media

Details of the FIR Against the Minister

The FIR was lodged under sections 132, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obstructing government work, criminal intimidation, and use of criminal force.

According to the FIR filed by Station House Officer Shaitan Singh, the incident took place on Monday, when he, Singh, was at the police station and received a phone call from the minister asking him to come outside.

The SHO claimed that the minister asked him about two constables, Vishnu Kumar and Laxminarayan, and demanded that they be called before him. When the constables came, the minister allegedly started abusing them and used objectionable language in front of the public.

The FIR alleged that the minister also attempted to assault them by raising his hand.

The SHO alleged that Dak threatened the policemen by referring to an earlier transfer of Laxminarayan from Bari Sadri Police Station.

It was alleged that the minister was angry that an acquaintance of his, Dhanraj, was called to the police station for questioning.