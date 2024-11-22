News
Home  » News » Rajasthan man declared dead wakes up before cremation

Rajasthan man declared dead wakes up before cremation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 22, 2024 13:30 IST
A 25-year-old deaf and mute man who was declared dead by medicos in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district regained consciousness moments before his cremation, following which three doctors were suspended.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The man, identified as Rohitash Kumar, who does not have any family and lived in a shelter home, was rushed back to the district hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. His condition is stable, officials said.

Jhunjhunu District Collector Ramavtar Meena, taking note of the alleged medical negligence, suspended Dr. Yogesh Jakhar, Dr. Navneet Meel and PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar on Thursday night.

 

A committee was also formed to investigate the matter and the secretary of the medical department has been informed, Meena said.

According to police, Kumar was admitted to the emergency ward of BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu after his health deteriorated on Thursday.

The doctors of the hospital declared him dead at 2 pm when he did not respond to the treatment and kept the body in the mortuary, they said.

The police prepared a 'panchnama' and transported the body to a crematorium, they added.

However, as the body was placed on the pyre, Kumar suddenly started breathing, the police said

They said that an ambulance was called immediately and he was taken back to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Revenue officer Mahendra Mund, Deputy Director of Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia also reached the hospital.

