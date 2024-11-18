News
Home  » News » Dead man's eye goes missing in Bihar hospital, doctors blame rats

Dead man's eye goes missing in Bihar hospital, doctors blame rats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 18, 2024 11:15 IST
An eye of a man who succumbed to his bullet injuries in a state-run hospital in Patna was found missing hours after his death, with doctors blaming rats for gnawing it and the family members of the deceased suspecting foul play.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state health department, which initiated an investigation into the matter, on Sunday evening suspended two nurses on the charges of negligence on their part.

Fantush Kumar, who was admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna after being shot at by unknown assailants on November 15, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

 

His body was kept on the ICU bed as post-mortem examination could not be conducted at night. The autopsy was conducted on Saturday morning.

"As the body was being brought from the morgue, we noticed that the left eye was missing and a surgical blade was lying on the stretcher beside the body," a family member said.

The family members alleged negligence and foul play, while some doctors suspected that rats might have gnawed the eye.

Speaking to reporters, NMCH medical superintendent Binod Kumar Singh said, "A medical team has been constituted to probe the matter. It's a serious issue and strict action must be taken against those found guilty."

"A group of doctors suspect that rats might have gnawed the eye. All aspects pertaining to the incident are being probed. We are also waiting for the autopsy report," he said.

"How the eye was gouged out can only be known after receiving the autopsy report. The hospital administration has also lodged a formal complaint with the Alamganj police station in this regard," the medical superintendent said.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Rajiv Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Alamganj police station, said, "A case has been registered on the basis of a formal complaint filed by the hospital administration. We are examining the CCTV footage of the hospital and also sought clarifications from the doctors who performed the post-mortem examination. We are also examining family members of the deceased as well as other hospital staffers. The case is being investigated from all angles."

Family members of the deceased have not lodged any complaint so far.

Meanwhile, the state health department suspended two nurses on the charges of negligence on their part following the incident.

"Although the matter is being investigated by a high-level committee as well the police, based on the basis of preliminary findings, the department has ordered suspension of two nurses, who were on duty when the reported incident took place. Suspension has been ordered due to negligence on the part of nurses," Health Minister Mangal Pandey told PTI.

The minister, however, refused to elaborate on the nature of negligence allegedly committed by the nurses saying let the inquiry by the medical team as well the police complete.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Strict action would be taken against the guilty. The district administration is monitoring the situation".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
