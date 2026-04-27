Rajasthan Police Booked For Alleged Assault On Dalit Boy

Rajasthan police are under scrutiny after four officers were booked for the alleged assault of a minor Dalit boy, sparking political outrage and raising concerns about police misconduct.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four Rajasthan policemen, including an SHO, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a minor Dalit boy in Bhiwadi.

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten while in custody in connection with a theft case.

The incident has sparked a political row, with the Leader of Opposition criticising the Rajasthan state government.

The Leader of Opposition alleged increasing atrocities against Dalits and vulnerable sections in Rajasthan.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in hospital for a lung infection.

Four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), have been booked in connection with the alleged assault of a minor Dalit boy in Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Police Investigation and Charges

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that a case has been registered against the four personnel under relevant sections of law.

The 16-year-old boy, Lokesh, was allegedly beaten after being taken into custody on April 21 in connection with a theft case. Police said he was seen in CCTV footage related to the incident.

Victim's Condition and Treatment

According to officials, the boy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. "His condition is stable, and he is being treated for a lung infection," the SP said.

Political Reaction and Condemnation

The incident has sparked a political row, with Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully criticising the state government over the alleged assault.

Terming the incident "deeply condemnable", Jully alleged that atrocities against Dalits and other vulnerable sections were increasing in the state.

"When the protectors themselves become predators, where does the common man go?" he said, urging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take cognisance of the matter and ensure strict action against those responsible.

Allegations of Collapsed Rule of Law

Calling the incident a "blot on humanity", Jully claimed that the rule of law had "collapsed" and alleged that incidents of atrocities against Dalits, the poor and women were rising.

He also alleged that the victim's family was being pressured and their complaint was not initially registered, and said he had spoken to the SP and the boy's family regarding the matter.

Custodial Deaths and Policing Concerns

Citing data from the Union home ministry, Jully claimed that Rajasthan had recorded a high number of custodial deaths in recent months, raising concerns over policing in the state.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.