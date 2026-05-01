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Rajasthan Police Constable Dismissed For Drug Trafficking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 14:10 IST

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A Rajasthan Police constable was dismissed from service after being caught in a drug trafficking operation, highlighting the state's commitment to upholding the law.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police constable Vinod Singh dismissed for involvement in drug trafficking.
  • Singh was arrested for allegedly transporting 244 grams of smack in Sirohi district.
  • He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).
  • The department termed the act a grave violation of service conduct rules.
  • Dismissal sends a message that violating the law will face strict consequences.

A Rajasthan Police constable was dismissed from service after he was found involved in drug trafficking, officials said on Friday.

Constable Arrested and Charged

The constable, Vinod Singh, was posted in Pratapgarh district.

 

Singh was arrested on April 24 in connection with a case registered at Pindwara police station in Sirohi district for allegedly transporting 244 grams of smack. He was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), police said.

Departmental Inquiry and Dismissal

According to an official statement, preliminary inquiry and departmental examination revealed that Singh, despite being well aware of the law, was involved in the serious offence of drug trafficking. The department termed the act a grave violation of service conduct rules and an instance of moral turpitude.

Strict Action Against Illegal Activities

Taking note of the seriousness of the case, the accused constable was dismissed from state service on Thursday under relevant provisions of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, the statement said.

A senior officer said the action sends a clear message that anyone violating the law, whether inside or outside the department, will face strict legal and administrative consequences.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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