News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bulldozer used on 300-yr-old Shiv temple in Rajasthan's Alwar

Bulldozer used on 300-yr-old Shiv temple in Rajasthan's Alwar

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: April 22, 2022 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter.

"I am sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we are more religious than people from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)... We don't use religion for vote bank," said Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi.

 

"I have constituted a five-member committee for the factual investigation of the Rajgarh (Alwar) temple case. This committee will go to the spot, prepare a factual report and submit the report to me," said BJP Rajasthan president Dr Satish Poonia.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya launched a blistering attack on Congress.

He said, 'Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus -- this is the secularism of Congress.'

In another tweet, Amit Malviya alleged, 'On 18 April, without issuing any notice, the administration ran bulldozers over the pucca houses and shops of 85 Hindus in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Jahangirpuri demolition: Many lose means of livelihood
Jahangirpuri demolition: Many lose means of livelihood
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Jahangirpuri: Tight security hits livelihood of locals
Jahangirpuri: Tight security hits livelihood of locals
Inflation remains the biggest worry for RBI
Inflation remains the biggest worry for RBI
IPL 2022: DC vs RR: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: DC vs RR: Who Will Win?
Covid urgency has been lost, rues Serum's Poonawalla
Covid urgency has been lost, rues Serum's Poonawalla
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Jahangirpuri: Tight security hits livelihood of locals

Jahangirpuri: Tight security hits livelihood of locals

Jahangirpuri locals offer namaz amid heavy security

Jahangirpuri locals offer namaz amid heavy security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances