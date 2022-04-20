SC stops Jahangirpuri demolition drive, directs conveyance of order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

IMAGE: A woman resident reacts during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD), and said 'a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition' has been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

Later, Dave informed the court that despite its order, the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them.

The SC took note of Dave's submission and directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.

"It will be too late otherwise," Dave said urging urgent remedial action on the part of the top court.

"Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General (of the apex court) immediately," the CJI said.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Wednesday agreed to hear during the course of the day pleas against the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, but refused to interfere in the process at this stage.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi asked the lawyers, who mentioned the cause for urgent listing and relief, to file their petitions and said, "I am not saying anything (on stopping the demolition) but that they (authorities) should be ready (with instructions)."

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma stated that the Supreme Court is already seized of the issue.

The Acting Chief Justice said that the petitions would be heard during the course of the day once they were filed, and observed that 'there was nothing new' and the drive was 'already in contemplation'.

"They have acquired force now. You file it (the petitions)," he said and asked the authorities to be ready with instructions.

The lawyer appearing for one of the aggrieved parties urged the court to 'protect' the dwellers till 2 pm.

In the aftermath of the violence, some residents are not in the area and some are in custody, she added.