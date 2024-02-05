News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest: Hemant Soren

Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest: Hemant Soren

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 05, 2024 13:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arrested former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren on Monday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

 

“I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics,” said Hemant Soren.

The ex-chief minister who is in ED custody now was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote.

Earlier, Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

“The BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected Jharkhand government,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No SC relief for Hemant, sent to 5-day ED remand
No SC relief for Hemant, sent to 5-day ED remand
Hemant Soren allowed to participate in trust vote
Hemant Soren allowed to participate in trust vote
Hemant Soren held, Champai Soren to take over as CM
Hemant Soren held, Champai Soren to take over as CM
2nd Test PIX: India on brink of series-equalising win
2nd Test PIX: India on brink of series-equalising win
Don't use children in election campaigning: EC
Don't use children in election campaigning: EC
A Must Watch Film About Sexual Awakening
A Must Watch Film About Sexual Awakening
'China will have to untie the knot if...'
'China will have to untie the knot if...'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'

'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'

The journey of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM

The journey of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances