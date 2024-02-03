News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly

Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 03, 2024 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.

IMAGE: Outgoing Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being taken by ED officials for the summons in an alleged land scam at the ED court, in Ranchi on February 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new government.

He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

Soren pleaded before the court that he is a members of the assembly and has a right to participate in the special session.

 

"Applicant (Soren) is, therefore, filing the present Application seeking an order from this Hon'ble Court to permit the Applicant to attend the Special Session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly and participate in the proceedings of the Floor Test slated for February 5 at 11 AM," the petition said.

The new government led by Champai Soren has sought the floor test to prove its majority in the House. He took over as the chief minister after Hemant Soren was arrested.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan told PTI that the ED vehemently objected to the petition.

"We said now the cat is out of the bag, and the purpose of the ED is not to do any investigation but to scuttle the formation of a new government or to bring down the government. They have no business to object to proceedings of the assembly when he is not interfering with the investigation. Therefore, the court has accepted our petition and our petition has been allowed," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'
'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'
No SC relief for Hemant, sent to 5-day ED remand
No SC relief for Hemant, sent to 5-day ED remand
Soren moves SC against arrest, says won't cow down
Soren moves SC against arrest, says won't cow down
Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani
Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani
Punjab guv Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'
Punjab guv Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'
'Why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India?'
'Why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India?'
Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan
Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Soren illegally owns a dozen plots in Ranchi: ED

Soren illegally owns a dozen plots in Ranchi: ED

The journey of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM

The journey of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances