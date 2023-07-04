News
Rains back in Mumbai, 'yellow alert' for next 3 days

Rains back in Mumbai, 'yellow alert' for next 3 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 04, 2023 11:19 IST
After a one-day break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday with continuous showers in some parts of the city.

IMAGE: People take cover under the bus stand amid heavy rainfall, at Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre for Mumbai has issued a 'yellow alert' for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, as per officials.

 

However, some commuters claimed the train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, authorities said.

There was no report of any major water-logging in the city, officials said.

Most parts of the city and suburbs including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri and Parel received moderate to heavy showers since Monday night.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 33 mm, 13.21 mm and 18.62 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai from Wednesday to Friday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Wednesday, it said.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Thursday and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places on Friday, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
