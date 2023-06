Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A man moves his camel-cart during heavy rain in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A couple push their autorickshaw during heavy rain in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: People buy vegetables from street vendors as others wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Ahmedabad.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com