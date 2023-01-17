News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra won't have any impact in 2024: MJ Akbar

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra won't have any impact in 2024: MJ Akbar

By Nirmalya Nag
January 17, 2023 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar has said the quality of governance will decide the 2024 general elections, and that Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' campaign would not have much impact on poll outcomes.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The former minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet also said tourism has flourished in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of the state's special status by striking down Article 370 of the constitution.

Modi has taken some "radical decisions" in the first term and continued with it in the second, Akbar told PTI on Monday.

He said the next general election "will be won on the basis of governance and not on journeys".

The veteran journalist, who had earlier been with the Congress before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party, was referring to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

 

"For me, the ultimate, the central fact of governance is how much one has done for the poor. And this is where Prime Minister Modi is much ahead compared to the state governments," Akbar said.

The Constitution says that poverty has to be addressed and Modi is determined to eliminate it, he said.

"Look at the achievement of having undergone a crisis, like COVID, for two-and-a-half years without the poor being disaffected...this is an enormous achievement. Sometimes we cannot see the enormity of what is happening," the senior journalist said.

On the Congress also having come up with "pro-people" work, he rhetorically asked without naming the grand old party, whether it could deliver a stable government.

"You not only have to deliver in terms of governance, but also you have to tell the people that you will be able to bring in a stable government, a reliable government, a government that can last its course," he said.

On terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Nobody can eliminate cross-border terrorism, which is fomented and which is now the official policy of another country. So it would be too much to expect to be eliminated. But look at the facts – tourism is at its unprecedented peak."

The BJP-led central government while justifying the withdrawal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 had implicitly said it would help in curbing terrorism.

"These are signs that peace and change have been brought. All the positive indices show how successful governance has been in Kashmir," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Nirmalya Nag
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is The BJP Stung By Rahul's Walk?
Is The BJP Stung By Rahul's Walk?
'Something historic is happening'
'Something historic is happening'
Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Last Nizam of Hyderabad
The Last Nizam of Hyderabad
Despite Meagre Returns, Stay Put In ELSS
Despite Meagre Returns, Stay Put In ELSS
Pakistan captain Babar's personal video, chats leaked
Pakistan captain Babar's personal video, chats leaked
South Movies To Watch Out For In 2023
South Movies To Watch Out For In 2023
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah

Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah

'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'

'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances