Rahul visits Parliament for 1st time after disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Gandhi spent around 20 minutes at the party office and met Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut and others.

He later left along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch.

He did not talk to media.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury were also present at the party's parliamentary office.

The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on Modi surname.