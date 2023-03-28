News
Petty politics of petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 28, 2023 11:07 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being asked to vacate his official bungalow, calling it "petty politics of petty men".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: @INC_Television/Twitter

Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House wrote to the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

 

Reacting to the development, Sibal tweeted, "Rahul asked to vacate bungalow. Their conscience has gone on a vacation. Petty politics of petty men."

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting the alleged injustice prevailing in the country.

