EC in 'no hurry' to announce Wayanad bypoll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 29, 2023 13:26 IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday said there was no hurry to declare byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as member, one month to file an appeal.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from Kerala's Waynad constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the poll panel has taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the CEC said the trial court in Surat has given Rahul Gandhi 30 days too seek a judicial remedy the matter.

 

"There is no hurry, we will wait. There is not hurry to do it before exhausting that particular remedy which the trial court had accorded. We will take a call after that," Kumar said.

He said the vacancy in the Wayanad parliamentary party was notified on March 23 this year and as per the law, a bypoll has to be conducted within six months.

Kumar said the law also states that if the remainder of the term was less than one year, then the election will not be held.

The CEC said that in the case of Wayanad, the remainder of the term is more than a year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
