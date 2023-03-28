News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul to vacate bungalow 'with happy memories'

Rahul to vacate bungalow 'with happy memories'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying "without prejudice to his rights", he will abide by the details of their letter on the vacation of his official bungalow following his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives for a meeting of Leaders of opposition parties, at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on March 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said.

Thanking the Secretariat for their letter of March 27, 2023 regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane, Gandhi said, "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

 

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said in his letter to MS branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which had sent him the notice.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail.

The two-year jail term triggered his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. Gandhi was granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
I am Gandhi, not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul
I am Gandhi, not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul
How Rahul's constituency reacts to his disqualification
How Rahul's constituency reacts to his disqualification
Pawar steps in to douse Rahul fire on Savarkar
Pawar steps in to douse Rahul fire on Savarkar
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
'He can live with his mother or...': Kharge on Rahul
'He can live with his mother or...': Kharge on Rahul
UBS buy gives Credit Suisse India staff some hope
UBS buy gives Credit Suisse India staff some hope
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow

Petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow

Rahul changes Twitter profile to 'Dis'Qualified MP'

Rahul changes Twitter profile to 'Dis'Qualified MP'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances