Manipur violence: Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha

Opposition members on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's stance on the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled for the post lunch period, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid demand from the opposition members for discussion on the Manipur issue.

He then gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who asked the deputy chairman not to shut his mic in jest.

Harivansh, in turn, asked Kharge to listen to him as well after he spoke.

Kharge said the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur issue as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that they are still waiting for it.

He said even after five days, the prime minister has not come to the House and even he is watching the proceedings from his office.

The Leader of Opposition wondered why the prime minister was not giving a statement.

As a consequence, he said, the opposition parties have not been able to put forward their views even as the whole country is willing to listen to them.

The government is not giving the opportunity to the opposition put forth their views and is also not listening to their demand, he alleged.

In protest against the stand of the government, Kharge said, "We are staging a walkout."

Harivansh asked the opposition members to listen to him before walking out but in vain.

The Manipur issue has rocked the proceedings of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha since it started last week.