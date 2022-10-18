News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bharat Jodo Yatra bigger than Lord Ram's padyatra, says Congress leader

Bharat Jodo Yatra bigger than Lord Ram's padyatra, says Congress leader

Source: PTI
October 18, 2022 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Calling the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra a "unique and historic" movement, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said Rahul Gandhi's march is much bigger than Lord Rama's padyatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking a jibe at Meena's statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress leaders had resorted to "flattery" to save their existence.

"Lord Rama had also traveled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka, but now Rahul Gandhi will walk even more, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," Meena said in Dausa on the sidelines of a programme on Monday.

 

The Congress had launched its 3,500 km, 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

Claiming the BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country, he said Gandhi is undertaking the yatra to correct the atmosphere in the country, to restore peace and harmony.

He said no one has ever seen or will be able to do such a padyatra.

Condemning the statement, BJP's state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said Congress did not accept Lord Rama's existence and now they are setting their march side by side with his padyatra.

"The party questioned Lord Rama's existence. Now the Congress leaders are doing flattery to save their own existence but people are watching everything and will settle the score with the Congress at the right time." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
1 month of Bharat Jodo: Will Cong gain electorally?
1 month of Bharat Jodo: Will Cong gain electorally?
Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Remembering The Yatris Before Rahul
Remembering The Yatris Before Rahul
Kiara Gets Her Hands DIRTY Doing This!
Kiara Gets Her Hands DIRTY Doing This!
Aimchess Rapid Chess: 3 Indians in knockouts
Aimchess Rapid Chess: 3 Indians in knockouts
New Omicron subvariants found in Maha, cases up
New Omicron subvariants found in Maha, cases up
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Fragile Sonia Walks In Bharat Jodo Yatra

Fragile Sonia Walks In Bharat Jodo Yatra

Here's why Kharge stayed away from Bharat Jodo Yatra

Here's why Kharge stayed away from Bharat Jodo Yatra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances