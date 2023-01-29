News
Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2023 13:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', amid stringent security measures usually reserved for a prime ministerial visit.

IMAGE: Congress leaser Rahul Gandhi, along with sister Priyanka Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatra participants, unfurls the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Taking a 30-minute break from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to unfurl the tricolour.

 

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

The security for the 10-minute event was at its peak as all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed.

Shops, business establishments and the weekly flea market were closed as part of the security drill for the flag unfurling by the former Congress president.

Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
'Something historic is happening'
Cong campaign to 'spread Rahul Gandhi's message'
WC Final: Neeraj's Pep Talk To Team
This could be Australia's game plan against India...
Black box, FDR of crashed IAF jets found in Morena
Australia could include Handscomb for Nagpur Test
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

How controversies, barbs kept spotlight on Rahul's BJY

Is The BJP Stung By Rahul's Walk?

