Rahul Gandhi Targets CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala Poll Campaign

During the Kerala election campaign, Rahul Gandhi accused the CPI(M) of stealing gold from the Sabarimala temple and criticised PM Modi's silence, while also addressing concerns about rubber prices and the FCRA amendments.

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi accuses CPI(M) leaders of stealing gold from the Sabarimala temple during Kerala election campaign.

Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence on the Sabarimala gold theft issue, alleging a hidden alliance between BJP and LDF.

Gandhi promises to fix rubber prices at Rs 250 per kg if the UDF government is elected in Kerala.

Gandhi raises concerns about the FCRA amendment bill, alleging it favours the RSS and restricts foreign contributions to other organisations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised the pitch for the UDF's campaign for the Kerala polls, targeting the CPI(M) by singing a line from a popular parody song about its leaders' reported role in the gold theft at the Sabarimala temple, while also questioning PM Modi's alleged silence on the issue.

Addressing corner meetings for the Congress-led alliance's candidates in various constituencies in the Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the UDF was facing a "combination" of the CPI(M) and the BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.

As he sang the line "swarnam kattathu aarappa" ("who stole the gold of Ayyappa") from a song used by the UDF to influence voters against the Left during the local body polls a few months ago, at a corner meeting in Pathanamthitta -- the district where the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa is located-- the crowd cheered Rahul.

In his election meetings in Kottayam district, which is known as the land of latex and has a significant Christian population, Rahul raised the issue of falling rubber prices and the proposed FCRA amendments, against which the Church has come out openly against the BJP-led Centre.

Sabarimala Gold Loss Issue

Attacking the Left and the BJP over the Sabarimala gold loss issue, the Congress leader said in Adoor that the prime minister, wherever he goes, talks about temples and religion.

"But somehow, he has forgotten about what happened in Sabarimala, during his visit to Palakkad," he said, referring to the PM's speech at the massive poll rally there on Sunday for the NDA candidates.

"He has forgotten that the Left Front leaders stole from the Ayyappa temple. He has forgotten that the Left Front leaders took the gold of the Ayyappa temple and replaced it with brass," he alleged.

Rahul claimed that the prime minister remained silent to avoid damaging the LDF.

"It shows two things. The first is that the BJP and LDF are working together. The second is that Narendra Modi does not care about religion, Hinduism or temples," he said.

"If it brings votes, he will speak about temples. If he wants to protect the interests of the LDF, he will not speak about temples," he added.

He said that a UDF government would ensure that those responsible for alleged irregularities related to the temple are punished.

"We are fighting an election against the LDF, which is fully supported by the BJP," he said.

Many years ago, a famous economist said that there is a hidden hand in the market, and he was making a point about economics. "But here in the Kerala elections, there is a hidden hand of the BJP," he said.

He said that the BJP does not want the UDF here because it knows that the only force that challenges it in the country is the Congress party.

"The BJP understands that the Left Front, the LDF, can never challenge it at the national level. They also know that if they are in power in Delhi, then any LDF government in Kerala is fully under their control," Rahul said.

He said that those who fight the BJP are attacked and threatened.

"I have been attacked, I have 36 cases against me. I was interrogated for 55 hours non-stop," he said.

He alleged that there has been no such action against the chief minister of Kerala.

"Everybody knows that the LDF leadership is corrupt. There are cases ongoing, but there is no pressure on them from the BJP. There is no interrogation, there are no threats," he said.

FCRA Amendment Bill and Rubber Prices

Addressing an election rally in Puthuppally in Kottayam district for late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son, Chandy Oommen, Rahul said the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment Bill raised serious concerns.

The FCRA has emerged as a key issue in Kottayam district, which has a large Christian community.

"Suddenly, we noticed that an FCRA Bill had been brought in. The interesting thing is that there is only one organisation that can receive money from abroad. No other organisation can receive money from abroad except the RSS," he alleged.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could access foreign finances through industrialist Gautam Adani, while the RSS would benefit from the proposed FCRA norms.

"What is special about the RSS that there are separate rules for them? They spread hatred and divide people. That is how the BJP functions," he said.

Rahul also alleged that the Centre's policies offer little benefit to the common people.

Touching on local issues, he referred to rubber farming, the popular cash crop in Kottayam district, and accused the LDF of "failing" to fulfil its promise to fix rubber prices.

"In 2016, the LDF promised to fix rubber prices at Rs 250 per kg. In 2026, they are talking about Rs 200, while the current market price is around Rs 220," he said.

He said the first decision of a UDF government would be to fix the rubber price at Rs 250.

Rahul added that the party's manifesto envisions increasing rubber prices to Rs 300 in a phased manner.

"It is our commitment that on the first day of our government, the price will be Rs 250, and then it will increase further," he said.