Home  » News » Rahul Gandhi, Gautam Adani visit Pawar's residence

Rahul Gandhi, Gautam Adani visit Pawar's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 10, 2025 23:57 IST

Political and business leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Gautam Adani, gathered at Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Wednesday for an intimate dinner ahead of the veteran leader's birthday.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The 84-year-old leader's politically-estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, industrialist Gautam Adani and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were among those present at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence New Delhi.

Pawar, a former Maharashtra chief minister and former Union defence and agriculture minister, will celebrate his 85th birthday on December 12.

 

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray, Bharatiya Janata Party leader D Purandeswari and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also attended the dinner at Pawar's residence.

Several other members of Parliament were present on the occasion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
