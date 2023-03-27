News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate bungalow by April 22

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate bungalow by April 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 27, 2023 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him by April 22, official sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The notice to Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail.

 

The two-year jail term triggered his automatic disqualification as Lok Sabha member.

A senior official said a disqualified Lok Sabha member has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

Another official said that Gandhi can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay, a request that can be considered by the panel.

The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was marked to various departments, including the Directorate of Estates, New Delhi Municipal Council, and all the benefits available to Gandhi as a member of Parliament too are under review.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics
Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
Onus on Dhawan to take Punjab Kings across finish line
Onus on Dhawan to take Punjab Kings across finish line
SC reserves order on TN plea against RSS marches
SC reserves order on TN plea against RSS marches
Parliament completes Budgetary exercise amid ruckus
Parliament completes Budgetary exercise amid ruckus
Janardhana Reddy to contest polls, wife from Ballari
Janardhana Reddy to contest polls, wife from Ballari
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'

'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances