Rafale deal: Rahul, Sitharaman go all guns blazing over HAL row

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 16:28 IST

Rejecting "doubts" raised by the Congress on her statement on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited contracts as "incorrect and misleading", defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the government-run defence undertaking has been awarded works worth over Rs 26,000 crore and projects amounting to Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Her clarification came amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the HAL, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging that she had "lied" that government orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore were provided to the company.

Amid protests by opposition members, Sitharaman told Lok Sabha on Monday, "I would like to set all doubts to rest... the doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading."

Gandhi accused the government of weakening state-run aerospace major HAL and destroying India's strategic capability to benefit businessman Anil Ambani.

He also alleged that while the government gave Rs 20,000 crore to Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale jets, even though it has not supplied a single aircraft.

"But, why HAL's dues of Rs 15,700 crore have not been cleared," Rahul asked.

He was speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

"The strategy of the government is -- weaken HAL, do not give it money, destroy India's strategic capability and give 'gift' to Anil Ambani," Gandhi alleged.

The government as well as Ambani have rejected all such allegations.

Asserting that the Congress will protect the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), he alleged, "we are not going to allow Rs 30,000 crores of people's money to be taken by Anil Ambani because he is Narendra Modi's friend."

Gandhi further said, "Give me 15 minutes with PM Modi for a debate on Rafale, the country will know the truth."

The defence minister in Parliamnet said she has received confirmation that contract amounting to more than Rs 26,000 crore have already been signed between 2014-18.

Procurement order specifically mentions 83 Tejas aircraft worth Rs 50,000 crore, 200 helicopters worth Rs 20,000 crore, 19 dornier aircraft worth Rs 3,400 crore, other helicopters worth Rs 15,000 crore and aero-engine worth Rs 8,400 crore.

Orders worth Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline, she noted, adding that all of them put together amount to Rs 1 lakh crore, she said.

"Above documents clearly confirm correctness of my statement and the doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading," the minister said.

However, insiting on his allegetions,

Congress MP K C Venugopal said his party has moved a breach of privilege against the defence minister for "misleading the House". To this, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the notice was with her.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge quoted HAL CMD R Madhavan to support his party's contention that the company was struggling financially and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter.

He claimed that Sitharaman had sought to correct her statement and said wrong facts should not be put before the House.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal questioned if Kharge would authenticate the report he was quoting, while some other BJP leaders took a jibe at the party while referring to a defence dealer, who is wanted in criminal cases.