Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage

Homegrown AlcoBev firm Radico Khaitan has withdrawn the brand name 'Trikal' for its new range of single malt whisky as the company faced criticism over the same.

IMAGE: Radico Khaitan had announced to launch of two new products -- Trikal Indian Single Malt and Morpheus Super Premium Whisky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radico Khaitan on Instagram

In a regulatory filing, Radico Khaitan said withdrawal of brand name "is not just a business decision, it is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country".

The company said, "We understand that concerns have been raised regarding the brand name. As a responsible and sensitive organisation, post internal review, we have decided to withdraw the brand."

Radico Khaitan is the maker of award-winning single malt 'Rampur' and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Besides, it owns IMFL brands as 8 PM Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka.

Earlier this month, the company announced to launch of two new products -- Trikal Indian Single Malt and Morpheus Super Premium Whisky -- as per its endeavour to amplify its play in the premium segment.

According to some media reports, the company faced challenges in Uttarakhand, where it was believed to have been denied permission.

Moreover, it also faced some backlash on social media platforms, as imagery on the product label had a resemblance to a religious iconography.

However, the company said the name 'Trikal' comes from Sanskrit which means 'three times', referring to the past, present, and future.

"It reflects our deep-rooted belief in honouring India's rich heritage while embracing progress and innovation. 'Trikal' is not just a name; it is a tribute to the timeless spirit of India, to the hands of our artisans, and the soul of our culture," it said.

Shares of Radico Khaitan were trading at Rs 2,490.65 apiece on the BSE on Thursday afternoon, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.