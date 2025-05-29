HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage

Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 14:44 IST

x

Homegrown AlcoBev firm Radico Khaitan has withdrawn the brand name 'Trikal' for its new range of single malt whisky as the company faced criticism over the same.

IMAGE: Radico Khaitan had announced to launch of two new products -- Trikal Indian Single Malt and Morpheus Super Premium Whisky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radico Khaitan on Instagram

In a regulatory filing, Radico Khaitan said withdrawal of brand name "is not just a business decision, it is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country".

The company said, "We understand that concerns have been raised regarding the brand name. As a responsible and sensitive organisation, post internal review, we have decided to withdraw the brand."

 

Radico Khaitan is the maker of award-winning single malt 'Rampur' and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Besides, it owns IMFL brands as 8 PM Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka.

Earlier this month, the company announced to launch of two new products -- Trikal Indian Single Malt and Morpheus Super Premium Whisky -- as per its endeavour to amplify its play in the premium segment.

According to some media reports, the company faced challenges in Uttarakhand, where it was believed to have been denied permission.

Moreover, it also faced some backlash on social media platforms, as imagery on the product label had a resemblance to a religious iconography.

However, the company said the name 'Trikal' comes from Sanskrit which means 'three times', referring to the past, present, and future.

"It reflects our deep-rooted belief in honouring India's rich heritage while embracing progress and innovation. 'Trikal' is not just a name; it is a tribute to the timeless spirit of India, to the hands of our artisans, and the soul of our culture," it said.

Shares of Radico Khaitan were trading at Rs 2,490.65 apiece on the BSE on Thursday afternoon, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sabyasachi withdraws Mangalsutra ad after warning
Sabyasachi withdraws Mangalsutra ad after warning
Dabur recalls same-sex 'Karva Chauth' ad amid outrage
Dabur recalls same-sex 'Karva Chauth' ad amid outrage
Zomato withdraws Hrithik's 'Mahakal' ad, apologises
Zomato withdraws Hrithik's 'Mahakal' ad, apologises
Hindus should ask religion of shopkeepers: Maha min Rane
'We don't need religion in government functions'
'We don't need religion in government functions'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 3

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

VIDEOS

What a beauty! Snowfall in Kullu1:24

What a beauty! Snowfall in Kullu

Saiee Manjrekar shows amazing style in casual look1:00

Saiee Manjrekar shows amazing style in casual look

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated terrorist sitting with Munir'13:56

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD