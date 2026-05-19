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Home  » News » Question on 'Brahmanical patriarchy' in BHU's history paper triggers row

Question on 'Brahmanical patriarchy' in BHU's history paper triggers row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 19:19 IST

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A history exam question at Banaras Hindu University exploring 'brahmanical patriarchy' has triggered a controversy, with allegations of ideological bias and targeting of the Brahmin community.

Banaras Hindu University

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A BHU history exam question on 'brahmanical patriarchy' has ignited controversy.
  • Critics allege the question promotes a specific ideology targeting the Brahmin community.
  • The Congress city president has expressed concern over ideological interference in education.
  • Demands are being made for the university to withdraw the question and maintain neutrality.
  • Concerns are raised about the growing influence of RSS ideology within the education system.

A question in a history paper in BHU on "brahmanical patriarchy" has triggered a controversy, with a section of the Brahmin community alleging that a "particular ideology" was being promoted in the university.

"What do you understand by the term brahmanical patriarchy? Discuss how brahmanical patriarchy impeded progress of women in ancient India?" the MA (fourth semester) History exam paper asked, according to students.

 

Controversy Erupts Over Exam Question

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has not issued any official statement on the matter so far.

The question has sparked sharp reactions, with claims that it targets the Brahmin community and that a "particular ideology" was being deliberately promoted in the university.

Political Reactions to the BHU Controversy

Congress city president Raghvendra Chaubey termed the controversy "unfortunate and concerning".

Chaubey said educational institutions were meant to unite society, spread awareness and present factual history, but "ideological interference" in curricula and interpretation of history appeared to be increasing.

Terms such as "brahmanical patriarchy" in question papers could create a negative perception against a particular section of society, he said.

Chaubey demanded that the university administration withdraw the question and ensure that educational institutions are not used to further "any political or ideological agenda".

He also alleged that since 2014, people who subscribe to the ideology of the RSS have steadily grown within the education system, and that attempts were being made to present history from "ideological and political perspectives, rather than in a neutral manner".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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