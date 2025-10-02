HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin to visit India in Dec for annual summit with Modi

By Vinay Shukla
October 02, 2025 22:07 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December for an annual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and preparations are at "full swing", the Kremlin said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, December 6, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Yes, we have finalised the timeframe for India visit of the President. It would take place before the New Year sets in," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview.

 

"The preparations for the visit is at full swing," Peskov added.

The Russian president had last visited New Delhi in 2021.

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit.

Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
