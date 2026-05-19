HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi in September

Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi in September

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 17:41 IST

x

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi this September, highlighting the growing importance of the economic alliance and potential bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping.

Vladimir Putin

IMAGE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool/Reuters

Key Points

  • Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.
  • India is the chair of the BRICS and will host the annual summit.
  • A bilateral meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the summit.
  • The BRICS now includes 11 major emerging economies, representing a significant portion of the global population and GDP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, according to a presidential aide.

India, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.

 

Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting Planned

President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

He also added that a bilateral meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Past Visits and BRICS Expansion

President Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of the BRICS member states in New Delhi.

BRICS: A Global Economic Powerhouse

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

The India-Russia Defence Link That Lasts
The India-Russia Defence Link That Lasts
Will continue purchasing Russian oil regardless of...: India
Will continue purchasing Russian oil regardless of...: India
US extends waiver on Russian oil amid global crisis
US extends waiver on Russian oil amid global crisis
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
Allowed 'friend' India to take oil already on ships: US
Allowed 'friend' India to take oil already on ships: US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial football statue in Bengal2:18

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial...

MUMBAI: WR conducts an anti-encroachment drive in Bandra5:05

MUMBAI: WR conducts an anti-encroachment drive in Bandra

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps community tradition alive3:25

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO