Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi in September

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi this September, highlighting the growing importance of the economic alliance and potential bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping.

IMAGE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

India is the chair of the BRICS and will host the annual summit.

A bilateral meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the summit.

The BRICS now includes 11 major emerging economies, representing a significant portion of the global population and GDP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, according to a presidential aide.

India, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.

Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting Planned

President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

He also added that a bilateral meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Past Visits and BRICS Expansion

President Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of the BRICS member states in New Delhi.

BRICS: A Global Economic Powerhouse

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.