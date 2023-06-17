News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Putin moves tactical nuclear warheads to Belarus-Ukraine border

Putin moves tactical nuclear warheads to Belarus-Ukraine border

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 17, 2023 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow has sent its first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus, The Hill reported.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly (Russia's two-chamber Parliament), in Moscow, February 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said that the rest of the nuclear weapons should be delivered by the end of the summer.

Russia moves forward with the plan as part of the plan to deploy tactical nuclear bombs in the country bordering Ukraine.

 

"This is a deterrence measure [against] all those who think about Russia and its strategic defeat," he said in response to a question about the use of nuclear weapons in war.

The Russian leader's comments follow claims from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this week that his nation received the first part of the "bombs and missiles from Russia," as per retorted by The Hill.

Lukashenko told Russian and Belarusian state media, "We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia," adding, "The bombs are three times more powerful than those [dropped on] Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Fox News reported.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Russia has commenced the delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, including some that are apparently three times as powerful as those detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, reported Fox News.

The tactical nuclear warheads are the first Russia has moved since opening its invasion of Ukraine last year.

The weapons' arrival comes one week after Ukrainian forces began a large-scale counteroffensive against Russia.

Lukashenko argues the weapons will only serve as a deterrent, as per a Fox News report.

Meanwhile, Finland on April 4 this year became NATO's newest member upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the United States at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
365 Days On, Ukraine Stands Up To Putin
365 Days On, Ukraine Stands Up To Putin
Xi in Moscow for talks with Putin to 'end Ukraine war'
Xi in Moscow for talks with Putin to 'end Ukraine war'
Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents
Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents
Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee players
Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee players
Depiction of Ram in 'Adipurush' is contrary to...: PIL
Depiction of Ram in 'Adipurush' is contrary to...: PIL
PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace
PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace
Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff
Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India, not China, to resolve Ukraine war: US Congman

India, not China, to resolve Ukraine war: US Congman

Russia's Wagner private army captures Ukrainian city

Russia's Wagner private army captures Ukrainian city

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances