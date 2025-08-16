Understanding reached on Ukraine, Putin tells press meet

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin emerged from a two-and-a-half-hour summit in Alaska on Friday, claiming they had reached an "understanding" on a pathway to ending the war in Ukraine. However, they offered no specifics and departed without taking questions from the press.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hold a joint presser after their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15, 2025. Photograph: Screen grab/White House/YouTube

In a brief statement, Putin said the pair had "hammered out" an understanding on the conflict and cautioned European nations not to "torpedo the nascent progress."

Speaking shortly after, Trump stated he had yet to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but would do so imminently, along with other European leaders. He suggested a formal deal was not yet in place.

The summit, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, began with an uncharacteristically warm reception for a leader responsible for the largest land war in Europe since 1945.

The two men shared an extended handshake on a red carpet, with Putin grinning as B-2s and F-22s, military aircraft designed to counter Russia, flew overhead.

As they greeted each other, reporters shouted, "President Putin, will you stop killing civilians?" The Russian leader put his hand to his ear as if he could not hear the question. The pair then took a short ride in the US presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," with Putin offering a broad smile as they passed cameras.

This display of public friendliness, typically reserved for close allies, is likely to raise concerns among European leaders and Kyiv, who fear Trump's primary focus is on American interests rather than a concerted effort to support Ukraine. Zelenskyy and European leaders were not part of the discussions.

As per CNN, the change-up in the format of today's bilateral meeting -- from a one-on-one to a larger group -- is significant.

Trump's one-on-one meetings with Putin during his first term were clouded with mystery. With only a translator inside the room, it was often unclear what exactly was discussed. Aides had a difficult time ascertaining if the two reached any agreements. After one such meeting, in Germany, Trump asked his interpreter to discard his notes.

The addition of two aides to today's session -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff -- could allow for greater clarity once the meeting concludes, particularly if Russia offers an accounting of events that differs from the US perspective, as per CNN.

One of them will also be able to take notes, which is often an essential factor in the real-time record of high-level summits.

On Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump told reporters that he wasn't having the meeting to broker a deal on behalf of Ukraine, but said instead, his goal was getting Putin to the table. He also stopped short of promising security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war.

Trump said he spoke to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko -- a staunch Putin ally -- ahead of the summit.

Trump has vowed to "end the Ukraine war quickly," while Putin is seeking recognition of Russia's territorial gains and relief from Western sanctions. Zelenskyy has refused to surrender territory and hasn't been invited to the summit.