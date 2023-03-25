News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Betrayal of Gandhian philosophy: Indian-American Congressman on Rahul

Betrayal of Gandhian philosophy: Indian-American Congressman on Rahul

By Lalit K Jha
March 25, 2023 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha is a "deep betrayal" of Gandhian philosophy, an influential Indian-origin Congressman said on Friday.

IMAGE: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ro Khanna on Facebook

Gandhi, the former Congress president, was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a court in Surat in the state of Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.

“The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from parliament is a deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy and India's deepest values,” Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said in a tweet.

 

“This is not what my grandfather sacrificed years in jail for,” Khanna said. Khanna represents Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives.

Khanna, who is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian- Americans, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on this issue.

“You have the power to reverse this decision for the sake of Indian democracy,” Khanna said in another tweet.

The disqualification will bar 52-year-old Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Meanwhile, George Abraham, vice-chair of the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, termed Gandhi's disqualification as a sad day for democracy in India.

“It is a sad day for democracy in India. By disqualifying Rahul Gandhi, Modi sarkar is ringing the death knell for the right to free speech and freedom of Indians everywhere,” Abraham said.

“Bringing a frivolous court case against a remark in the heat of a political campaign is shameful and not on par with the spirit of the Constitution regarding freedom of expression,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
BJP sees Cong plot in not challenging Rahul verdict
BJP sees Cong plot in not challenging Rahul verdict
Tejashwi appears before CBI, sister Misa faces ED heat
Tejashwi appears before CBI, sister Misa faces ED heat
PIX: France thrash Netherlands; Belgium beat Sweden
PIX: France thrash Netherlands; Belgium beat Sweden
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar figure in Cong first list
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar figure in Cong first list
India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days
India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul may have to vacate his house in a month unless...

Rahul may have to vacate his house in a month unless...

Govt finding new techniques to 'gag' Rahul: Cong

Govt finding new techniques to 'gag' Rahul: Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances