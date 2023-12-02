Pushkar Fair Ends On A Dazzling Note

The Pushkar Camel Fair 2023 came to a close this week.
IMAGE: Rajasthani men with marvelous moustaches at the closing ceremony of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2023. All photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Seen such an awesome collection of moustaches before?
IMAGE: A performance at the closing ceremony at the Pushkar Fair.
IMAGE: Impressive moustaches seen during a competition.
IMAGE: Artistes perform at the closing ceremony.
IMAGE: Tug of War at the closing ceremony.
IMAGE: Guests at the Pushkar Camel Fair 2023.
IMAGE: Artistes at the Pushkar Camel Fair 2023, here and below.
IMAGE: Pushkar attracts tourists from the world over.
IMAGE: A group of girls pose for a selfie at the closing ceremony.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com