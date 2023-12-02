Pushkar Fair Ends On A Dazzling Note

The Pushkar Camel Fair 2023 came to a close this week.

IMAGE: Rajasthani men with marvelous moustaches at the closing ceremony of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2023. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Seen such an awesome collection of moustaches before?

IMAGE: A performance at the closing ceremony at the Pushkar Fair.

IMAGE: Impressive moustaches seen during a competition.

IMAGE: Artistes perform at the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Tug of War at the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Guests at the Pushkar Camel Fair 2023.

IMAGE: Artistes at the Pushkar Camel Fair 2023, here and below.

IMAGE: Pushkar attracts tourists from the world over.

IMAGE: A group of girls pose for a selfie at the closing ceremony.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com