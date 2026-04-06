Punjab Mother's Plea: Four Sons Lost to Drugs, Fifth Ailing

A Punjab family's heartbreaking story of losing four sons to drug addiction highlights the ongoing drug crisis in the region, prompting a desperate plea for government intervention and raising questions about the true extent of the problem.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points A Punjab family claims to have lost four sons to drug addiction, with their fifth son now severely ill.

The Aam Aadmi Party disputes the family's claims, stating the deaths occurred over several years due to different causes, including overdose, fire, and liver failure.

The family is appealing to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address the widespread drug problem in their community and save their last surviving son.

Punjab authorities highlight ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, including arrests, FIRs, and de-addiction programs.

Community support and family involvement are crucial in addressing the drug menace in Punjab, with authorities urging families to seek timely de-addiction treatment for those struggling with addiction.

An elderly couple from Sultanpur Lodhi here has claimed that they have lost four sons to drugs while the fifth and last surviving son is also bed-ridden due to a severe liver infection.

However, ruling Aam Aadmi Party's general secretary Baltej Pannu rebutted the claims of four deaths in a single household caused by drugs, asserting that the facts present a very different and more nuanced picture.

In a statement, Pannu claimed a thorough field verification revealed that these deaths occurred over a span of more than eight years and were due to entirely different causes.

He said one son died around eight years ago due to an alleged drug overdose. Another son died approximately seven years ago due to fire and burn injuries.

"A third son died seven years ago in jail, where he was facing two criminal cases, including one under the NDPS Act. The fourth son died two years ago due to alleged liver failure as a chronic alcoholic," Pannu claimed.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Manjit Kaur in Sultanpur Lodhi claimed that she has lost her four sons to drugs and made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save her fifth son.

"I am the mother of five sons. Four have already died because of drugs," said Kaur, showing her bedridden son to the reporters. "If he dies, where will I take his children?" she asked with folded hands.

Sonu (32), father of a two-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter, is suffering from a severe liver infection and is unable to speak or eat, his family members told reporters. "His liver is completely damaged. He does not eat anything," said one of his family members. His father Joginderpal Singh asked the government to rid the area of the problem of drugs.

Several women assembled in their Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday, urging the state government to act against 'chitta' which was freely available here. Many youths in the area have become addicts, they claimed.

"I urge CM Bhagwant Mann with folded hands to help us. Save our fifth son," Manjit Kaur said.

Kaur said the family spent Rs 7 lakh on the treatment of their eldest son but he could not survive. Three months later, her second son died and a few years later, two other sons also died because of drug addiction, she claimed.

"'Chitta' should be finished from our area here. Police should conduct checking where drugs are sold," said Kaur with tears in her eyes.

Punjab AAP leader Pannu said the surviving son currently being referred to in media reports is suffering from multiple health issues.

He has a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and was arrested with recovery of narcotic substances. He was subsequently convicted by a court in the same case on November 29, 2025.

"The individual is a drug abuser and has been enrolled at an OOAT (Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment) centre for de-addiction treatment, where he was administered medication on March 30. Considering his serious medical condition, he has now been referred to Amritsar for specialised treatment," said Pannu.

Emphasising that the situation has been misrepresented, he stated, "No recent drug deaths have been reported in the area. The attempt to portray this as a single, recent drug-related tragedy is misleading and not supported by facts."

Government Response to Punjab's Drug Crisis

Highlighting the ongoing crackdown, Pannu said, "Punjab Police has acted proactively in the same mohalla, registering four NDPS cases in recent days and arresting active drug peddlers."

He underlined the scale of enforcement in Kapurthala, stating, "Over 1,300 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of more than 1,637 drug peddlers and suppliers.

More than 900 individuals have been admitted to de-addiction centres, while over 2,125 drug addicts have been enrolled in OOAT centres for treatment."

He further added, "More than 605 individuals have successfully undergone de-addiction and sought immunity under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

Properties worth over Rs 1.3 crore have been frozen under the NDPS Act in the last one month alone, he said.

"Based on tips received through the Safe Punjab Helpline, 629 FIRs have been registered and 753 accused involved in drug peddling have been arrested," said Pannu.

Making an appeal to the public, he added that "families must come forward and bring individuals struggling with addiction for timely de-addiction treatment. Community support is crucial in eliminating the drug menace".