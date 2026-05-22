Slight Relief From Heatwave In Punjab, Haryana

Residents of Punjab and Haryana experienced a slight respite from the intense heatwave as temperatures dipped in several areas, offering relief from the scorching conditions.

Key Points Punjab residents experience slight relief as maximum temperatures drop below 40 degrees Celsius in several areas.

Light showers in Phagwara and Hoshiarpur provide respite from the intense heatwave in Punjab.

Bathinda continues to experience intense heat, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

Haryana remains under the grip of hot weather, with Rohtak recording the highest temperature at 45.3 degrees Celsius.

In a slight respite to residents from the intense heat in Punjab, maximum temperatures dropped below 40 degrees Celsius in several areas on Friday.

Morning light showers in locations such as Phagwara and Hoshiarpur provided much-needed relief from the prevailing heat. Jalandhar and Pathankot also witnessed light drizzle.

Punjab Temperature Update: Key City Readings

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal limits, according to the MeT here.

Pathankot recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius while Gurdaspur registered a maximum of 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Hoshiarpur registered a maximum of 37.4 degrees, Ferozepur 39.9 degrees, and Mohali 38.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Haryana Heatwave: Rohtak Records Hottest Temperature

However, intense heat conditions persisted in Bathinda, where the temperature soared to 44 degrees Celsius. Patiala and Ludhiana experienced maximum temperatures of 42.3 degrees and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, which had been suffering from severe heat in recent days, recorded a maximum of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, hot weather maintained a firm grip in most areas.

Rohtak was the hottest spot in the state, reaching a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above normal.

Hisar recorded 43.1 degrees, Ambala 41.8 degrees, Karnal 41.7 degrees, Narnaul 44.5 degrees, Bhiwani 45 degrees, and Sirsa 44.4 degrees Celsius. Gurugram had a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius.