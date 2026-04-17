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How Punjab Schools Plan To Integrate AI Into Education

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 17, 2026 22:26 IST

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Punjab schools are set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their core curriculum, marking a significant step towards modernising education and preparing students for the future.

Key Points

  • Punjab schools will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a core component of the curriculum.
  • Learning outcomes in computer science, including AI, will be reflected on student certificates.
  • The initiative aims to modernise education and prepare students for a technology-driven world.
  • Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is committed to building an ethical foundation for AI usage.
  • A national conference was held to discuss the roadmap for AI integration in classrooms.

Artificial Intelligence will be integrated and form a core component of Punjab school education, with learning outcomes in computer science to reflect on certificates, the state's school education board announced on Friday.

Punjab Education Board Hosts AI Conference

The announcement was made during a national-level AI conference-cum-workshop hosted by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which brought together policymakers, industry leaders and academicians to discuss a roadmap for classrooms.

 

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains described the conference as a forward-looking intervention aimed at transforming the education ecosystem, asserting that the integration of AI will play a crucial role in driving education reforms.

"It will contribute to quality improvement, innovation and the modernisation of education, ensuring that students are better prepared for the demands of a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world and global challenges," he said.

AI Integration Into Punjab's Curriculum

In his address, PSEB Chairman Amarpal Singh said that building on Punjab's existing compulsory computer science curriculum, AI will now be integrated as a core component of the syllabus.

"Artificial Intelligence will now be integrated as a core component of the syllabus, and learning outcomes in Computer Science will be formally reflected on students' Board certificates," the statement said, quoting him.

Ethical Foundation For AI Usage

"The question is not whether AI will influence education, but how we can shape that influence with responsibility and foresight," Amarpal stated, adding that PSEB is committed to building an ethical foundation for AI usage to create skilled users as well as responsible digital citizens.

Heads of Haryana and J&K school education boards, Director for Training and Skill Education at CBSE Biswajit Saha and Senior Director for Asia Pacific and Japan at Intel, Shweta Khurana, were also present on the occasion.

An exhibition organised in collaboration with industry partners showcased AI-based startup projects and models, reflecting the growing ecosystem around educational innovation.

The conference also featured three focused panel discussions that examined the intersection of policy, technology, and workforce readiness.

The integration of AI into the Punjab school curriculum aligns with the Indian government's push for digital literacy and technological advancement in education. The move could prompt other state boards to follow suit, potentially reshaping the national education landscape. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises the importance of vocational training and technology integration.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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