Majithia Accuses AAP Of Turning Punjab Into Gangster Haven

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, claiming the state is becoming a haven for gangsters and that law and order is deteriorating.

Photograph: @bsmajithia/X

Key Points Bikram Singh Majithia accuses the AAP government of turning Punjab into a safe haven for criminals.

Majithia highlights issues such as organised crime, violence, and corruption in Punjab.

He alleges the police administration is failing to address criminal activities effectively.

Majithia refers to specific incidents of violence and blasts, criticising the government's response.

He claims the government is focused on 'cover up operations' instead of addressing security concerns.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday attacked the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that the state was turning into a "safe haven for gangsters, drug dealers, goons and corrupt elements".

Concerns Over Organised Crime And Violence

Majithia also targeted the Punjab government over issues such as organised crime, violence, drugs, corruption and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The police administration was acting as a "silent spectator", while criminal activities continued unchecked across Punjab, Majithia alleged in a statement.

Allegations Of Police Inaction

Referring to a recent incident in Kotla Saidan village in Majitha, the former minister claimed that armed men allegedly entered a house, vandalised property, attacked family members and injured an innocent girl with sharp-edged weapons before opening fire.

He alleged that despite information regarding threats, the police failed to take timely action and continued waiting for directions from its "political masters".

He further alleged that incidents of extortion, firing, gangster intimidation and blasts had become common in Punjab.

Security Apparatus 'Exposed'

Referring to recent blast incidents in Jalandhar, Amritsar and the Shambhu railway track in Patiala, Majithia claimed that Punjab's security apparatus stood "exposed" while the government was focused on "cover up operations".

Majithia also alleged that those who had once promised to generate Rs 20,000 crore each from sand mining and anti-corruption measures were now "busy building Sheesh Mahals and properties abroad".