Rediff.com  » News » Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 03, 2024 15:34 IST
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

IMAGE: Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

Purohit's resignation came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

 

Their meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party had sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging the high court order.

Purohit had been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over various issues in the past.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
