Punjab CM Mann appears before Akal Takht, submits clarification

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appeared before the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar after being summoned by the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs for his alleged remarks on Sikh traditions and tenets, and submitted his clarification.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo

Before appearing before the Takht Secretariat, where he was present for more than an hour, Mann offered prayers at the Golden Temple.

The chief minister later told mediapersons that he has submitted his clarifications to the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh was present along with Jathedar Gargajj at the Secretariat, sources said.

Mann, who carried a suitcase containing some documents which he submitted at the venue, said, "As per the orders of the Jathedar Sahib, I appeared here as a humble Sikh and submitted my explanation in response to the queries raised."

"Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme authority for the entire Sikh community, and it is supreme for me as well. The Jathedar Sahib recorded my statement, and further action would be taken after consultations with the 'Singh Sahibans' (Sikh clergy). I will abide by every decision of the Jathedar Sahib. My appearance here has given me immense contentment, inner peace and satisfaction," he said.

On January 5, Jathedar Gargajj summoned Mann for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and objectionable conduct with the pictures of Sikh gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Asked about the comments made by the jathedar last week on certain videos circulating on social media, Mann claimed they were fake or AI-generated, which could be verified in any forensic lab.

The chief minister said as an advocate of the sentiments of millions of people, he submitted 25,000 to 30,000 pages of complaints to the jathedar.

The complaints reflect the emotions of people who have flagged various anomalies in the functioning of the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee). I have humbly requested the Jathedar Sahib to get the complaints investigated, as the feelings of millions are attached to them.

Institutions are always supreme while individuals heading them can err. Such individuals deserve no leniency for their misdeeds, he said.

Mann (52) joined a long list of prominent politicians whom the highest temporal authority for Sikhs summoned in the past.

From former chief ministers Surjit Singh Barnala and Parkash Singh Badal to ex-president of India Zail Singh and former Union minister Buta Singh, the list of leaders who appeared before the Takht for atonement comprises several important names.

Last week, Gargajj said that since Mann is a 'patit' (a Sikh who cuts his hair) and cannot be presented before the facade of the Akal Takht Sahib, he had been summoned to appear in person at the Takht Secretariat to offer his explanation.

Before his appearance, Mann said a false perception was being created on social media that he was challenging the Akal Takht's authority.

Mann told reporters that he could not even think of doing so, as the Akal Takht's authority is supreme.

Gajrajj last week alleged that Mann deliberately expressed an "anti-Sikh mentality" and repeatedly made "objectionable" comments against the principle of 'dasvand', or 'tithe', a practice of donating 10 per cent of earnings to a place of worship.

Citing some "objectionable videos" circulating on social media, Gargajj claimed that Mann's actions towards the images of the Sikh Gurus and Bhindranwale were disrespectful.

However, Mann submitted that the videos were fake. He also expressed his gratitude to the jathedar for presenting him with two important books related to the 'Sikh Rehat Maryada' (code of conduct) and the Gurdwara Act.

Asked about the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 328 missing 'saroops' (scripture) of the Guru Granth Sahib, Mann clarified that it was not a political move.

The SIT has been constituted solely to trace the missing saroops. Its mandate is strictly confined to tracing them so that they are not misused, he said.

The chief minister also said he sought Jathedar Gajrajj to direct the SGPC to provide the unique codes assigned to each saroop published by it, to facilitate the tracing of the missing saroops.