'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at Modi's foreign trips

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his foreign visits, saying he finds time to tour abroad but "fails" to address the concerns of 140 crore Indians.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday disapproved of Mann's criticism of the prime minister's foreign visits, terming his comments "irresponsible".

Mann had criticized Modi for celebrating foreign honour from a country with population of just 10,000 while "neglecting" the nation's pressing issues.

"Pradhan Mantri ji has gone to Ghana? Has he come back from Ghana? Will he come back today? He will be welcomed upon his return in the country.

"Do not know which countries Magneshia, Galveshia, Tarveshia he has been visiting. (But) he is not staying in the country where 140 crore people live. The countries which he is visiting have a population of 10,000. And he got the biggest award there. Over here, 10,000 people gather to watch the JCB machine (earth moving machine)," he said.

"JCB chal rahi hai, JCB oye," said Mann as he referred to the large crowd which a JCB machine attracts when it is in operation.

"He has not held a single press conference in 11 years," he further said while taking pot shots at the prime minister.

Mann was addressing the media after chairing a cabinet meeting here.

The MEA disapproved of Mann's criticism. Without naming him, it said the Government of India "disassociates" itself from the "unwarranted" comments made by a "high state authority" that undermined India's ties with friendly countries.

PM Modi returned to India on Thursday after five-nation tour of Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia.