CM Mann's 'one nation, one husband' quip on 'Op Sindoor' sparks outrage

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday stirred a controversy after he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has turned "Operation Sindoor" into a joke, asking whether this is a "one nation, one husband" scheme.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering of Panch and Sarpanch, at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Auditorium in Patiala, May 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Did you not see the kind of fun made of sindoor? What is this -- one nation, one husband scheme?" CM Mann said.

The remarks made by the Punjab CM ignited criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu leading the charge.

In a self-made video, Bittu said that the country will not forgive Bhagwant Mann for the words he has used.

"The statements show how cheap and vile things the Aam Aadmi Party and their Chief Minister can say. The NDA government at the Centre has defeated Pakistan, and you are not able to tolerate it. Will you say anything to show that you stand with Pakistan? The country will not forgive you for the words you used against PM Modi today," he said.

BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa termed the remarks of the Punjab CM "shameful".

"This is very shameful. Comedians look good on stage, but Bhagwant Mann does not understand the value of the CM's chair. What kind of joke is this? ... I think it is shameful for the CM to joke about such a thing," Bajwa said.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij also slammed CM Mann, asking him to take these kind of issues seriously.

"The Punjab Chief Minister was a comedian before joining politics. He wants to do comedy in politics, too. Such issues should be taken seriously and should not be mocked," Vij said.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied

Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.