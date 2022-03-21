News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Punjab cabinet: Mann keeps Home, Cheema gets Finance

Punjab cabinet: Mann keeps Home, Cheema gets Finance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 21, 2022 19:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his cabinet members, keeping the Home Department with himself while giving Finance to Harpal Singh Cheema.

Ten ministers were inducted into the Mann-led cabinet on Saturday.

Mann retained Departments of Home, Vigilance and Personnel, according to party sources.

Two-time MLA from Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema has been given the Finance and Revenue Departments while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, MLA from Barnala, has been allocated the Education portfolio.

 

Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman minister in the Mann-led cabinet, has been given Women Welfare, Child Development and Social Security portfolio while Dr Vijay Singla is the new health.

Harbhajan Singh has been allocated the Power Department while Lal Chand has been given the charge of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal will be the state's Rural Development and Panchayat minister and Laljit Singh Bhullar has been allocated the Transport Department.

Harjot Bains has been given Law and Tourism Departments while Bram Shanker Jimpa has been given the charge of the Water and Disaster Management Departments.

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power, winning 92 of the 117 seats in the Punjab assembly polls, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party and the BJP-led alliance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Has Kejriwal promised Punjab more than he can deliver?
Has Kejriwal promised Punjab more than he can deliver?
Who Are These Kids With Bhagwant Mann?
Who Are These Kids With Bhagwant Mann?
Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann
Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann
Photographer Danish Siddiqui's parents to sue Taliban
Photographer Danish Siddiqui's parents to sue Taliban
Swiss Open: Sen withdraws, Sindhu searches for touch
Swiss Open: Sen withdraws, Sindhu searches for touch
Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM
RR has always felt like home for this Karnataka duo
RR has always felt like home for this Karnataka duo
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Will Kejriwal allow Mann to run Punjab?'

'Will Kejriwal allow Mann to run Punjab?'

Former comedian Mann gets down to serious business

Former comedian Mann gets down to serious business

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances