Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray's rally

Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray's rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2022 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police have laid down several guidelines in connection with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune on Sunday, an official said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) puts up a poster reading 'If anyone tries to harm Raj Thackeray, entire Maharashtra will rise up in anger', at Lalbaug, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people.

'Following points to be followed by the MNS rally organisers. Participants should not make speeches which will result in insult to any community or create tension between communities. Citizens attending meetings should follow self-discipline. Organisers should make sure they will create awareness among those attending to not raise offensive slogans,' the communique from the police read.

 

It also said the number of people attending must be capped at the capacity of the auditorium, and noise norms laid down by the Supreme Court have to be adhered to completely.

The police letter said no person will carry weapons to the rally scheduled to take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune.

Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.

His earlier rallies, on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai and later in Aurangabad, have been controversial due to his statements seeking removal of loudspeakers atop mosques as well as for the challenges he threw at the administration on law and order if his demand was not fulfilled.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
