News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Thackeray postpones June 5 Ayodhya visit

Raj Thackeray postpones June 5 Ayodhya visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 20, 2022 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his visit to Ayodhya scheduled on June 5 has been put off.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said his tour to the Uttar Pradesh city has been put off for the time being and that he would speak about it during his rally in Pune on May 22 morning.

Thackeray's tweet came amid reports that he is unwell.

 

The MNS chief had recently courted a controversy after he demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside these place at a higher volume.

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and warned that he will not be allowed to enter the Uttar Pradesh city till he tendered a public apology for "humiliating" north Indians in the past.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP MP: 'Raj has become Hindu for selfish interest'
BJP MP: 'Raj has become Hindu for selfish interest'
How Uddhav Plans To Take On Raj
How Uddhav Plans To Take On Raj
BJP used Raj Thackeray as pawn: NCP
BJP used Raj Thackeray as pawn: NCP
Why Aishwarya Has A Halo!
Why Aishwarya Has A Halo!
10 trapped as part of tunnel in J-K collapses
10 trapped as part of tunnel in J-K collapses
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot
Panchayat 2 Review
Panchayat 2 Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?

What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?

Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra

Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances