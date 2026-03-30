MACT Awards ₹64.75 Lakh to Family of Pune Businessman Killed in Road Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded ₹64.75 lakh in compensation to the family of a Pune businessman who tragically died in a road accident, highlighting the importance of road safety and victim support.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points MACT awards ₹64.75 lakh compensation to the family of a Pune businessman who died in a 2022 road accident.

The tribunal found the motorcycle rider guilty of rash and negligent driving, leading to the fatal accident.

The compensation includes provisions for loss of future income, prospects, and medical expenses incurred by the victim's family.

A significant portion of the compensation will be placed in fixed deposits for the deceased's wife and children to secure their financial future.

The insurance company's claims of contributory negligence by the deceased and invalid driving license were rejected by the tribunal.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of ₹64.75 lakh to the family of a Pune-based businessman who died following a road accident in 2022.

MACT member RV Mohite, in the order on March 25, directed the offending motorcycle's owner and Thane-based insurer to pay the compensation jointly and severally to the claimants, along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition.

The motorbike owner did not appear before the tribunal and the matter was decided ex parte against him.

The victim, Yuvraj Bhagawan Jagtap, then aged 42, ran an automobile servicing business in Pune.

On November 24, 2022, he was crossing the road near Chikhali in Maharashtra's Pune district when a speeding motorcycle struck him. He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on December 13, 2022, said the claimants, comprising his wife, two sons and parents.

While the family originally calculated damages at over ₹2.19 crore, they restricted their claim to ₹1 lakh in the petition due to a financial crunch. The tribunal, however, calculated and awarded the higher "just compensation".

Tribunal's Findings and Justification

The insurance company contested the claim, alleging the deceased was negligent and that the motorcyclist did not possess a valid driving licence. However, the tribunal rejected these contentions.

The victim was walking on the road with proper care and caution. At that time, the motorcycle came in high and excessive speed without keeping a watch on the traffic conditions and dashed into the deceased, the MACT said, referring to the police investigation and eyewitness accounts.

This shows "rash and negligent driving" of the motorcycle rider. There is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased, it noted.

The tribunal also said the offending vehicle's rider was holding a driving licence at the time of the accident.

Compensation Details and Allocation

It assessed Jagtap's notional income at ₹35,000 per month while deciding on the compensation amount.

The total award of ₹64.75 lakh includes components for loss of future income, prospects and medical expenses.

The tribunal ordered that a significant portion of the compensation be placed in fixed deposits in the names of the deceased's wife and the two children to secure their future.