Court Denies Bail in Rs 117-Crore Money Laundering Case, Cites Threat to Financial Health

A Pune businessman has been denied bail in a significant Rs 117-crore money laundering case, with the court emphasising the grave threat such economic offences pose to India's financial stability.

Key Points Pune businessman Amit Thepade's bail was denied in a Rs 117-crore money laundering case.

The court cited the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the seriousness of economic offences as reasons for denying bail.

Thepade is accused of using fraudulent means to obtain credit facilities from Canara Bank.

The court highlighted the double mortgaging of properties as a key factor in the bail denial.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case stems from a CBI FIR alleging fraudulent activities by Thepade and his associates.

A special court in Mumbai has denied bail to Pune businessman Amit Thepade in a Rs 117-crore money laundering case, ruling economic offences are "a serious threat to the financial health of the country".

The court emphasized that statements recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provided a "formidable case" against the accused.

There is "sufficient material" connecting Thepade, arrested seven months ago, to the offence of money laundering, special PMLA court judge R B Rote noted while rejecting the businessman's bail plea on March 20.

Thepade, director and promoter of Galaxy Construction and Contractors Pvt Ltd (GCCPL) and Mitsom Enterprises Pvt Ltd (MEPL), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 24, 2025.

The ED case against him stemmed from a CBI First Information Report (FIR) filed in 2022, which alleged that Thepade and his associates used fraudulent means to obtain and enhance credit facilities for his companies from state-run Canara Bank in Pune.

Defence lawyer Mithilesh Mishra contended that the businessman had mortgaged immovable properties to obtain loan and returned a part amount.

He argued that the loan sanctioned to the applicant had been secured and the dispute was essentially a civil matter regarding repayment.

ED, represented by public prosecutor Arvind Aghav, contended the accused had mortgaged the properties which were already sold to third parties.

The prosecution pointed out that after the loan turned NPA (Non-Performing Asset) and the bank wanted to take possession of the mortgaged properties -- two flats -- it was revealed they were already sold to someone else.

The court, after considering the arguments, noted that Thepade had returned Rs 26 crore towards interest over the credit facilities.

It, however, stressed that "merely because the applicant has deposited certain amounts towards the interest, it does not mean that the applicant has been discharged from the criminal liability."

The special judge underlined that "at this stage, there is no explanation in respect of the double mortgaging of flats".

"Therefore, considering the gravity, seriousness and magnitude of the offence, the major role of the applicant and the interest of the society, the applicant is not entitled for grant of bail," the court ruled.

The judge also noted that economic offences are "a serious threat to the financial health of the country".