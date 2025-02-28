HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 28, 2025 09:53 IST

A man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station was detained in Shirur on Friday, police said.

IMAGE: Dattatray Gade in custody of Pune City Police. Photograph: ANI on X

Pune police detained the accused, Dattatray Gade, around midnight, an official said.

Gade, 37, a history-sheeter, allegedly raped the woman inside an ST bus in the early hours of Tuesday.

 

The accused is named in half a dozen theft, robbery and chain-snatching cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts.

He has been out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.

The official said at least 13 police teams were deployed at various locations around the state to nab the accused.

The police had also deployed sniffer dogs and drones as part of a search operation in sugarcane fields in Shirur tehsil on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
