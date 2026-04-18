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Flight ops resume at Pune airport after fighter jet incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 18, 2026 13:53 IST

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Flight operations at Pune Airport have returned to normal after a fighter aircraft incident caused a temporary runway closure, leading to flight diversions and cancellations.

Flight ops resume at Pune Airport

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pune airport flight operations resumed after a fighter aircraft experienced a technical issue during landing.
  • The incident caused a temporary runway closure, leading to flight diversions and cancellations.
  • The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the runway was restored and declared operational after safety inspections.
  • Affected passengers were provided with refreshments, and airlines coordinated regarding delays and cancellations.
  • Flight operations at Pune Airport have returned to normal following the resolution of the technical snag.

Flight operations at Pune airport resumed on Saturday morning after the runway was cleared and declared operational following an overnight closure caused by a technical snag in an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft, officials said.

A fighter aircraft experienced a technical issue in the undercarriage during landing around 10.25 pm on Friday, causing the runway to be blocked, Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said in a press statement.

 

Fighter Jet Incident Causes Runway Closure

'As per SATCO, IAF, the aircraft became immobilised. Both pilots are safe. Due to the aircraft's position and damage, a NOTAM was issued for temporary runway closure until 5.30 am, later extended to 9 am to facilitate safe removal, inspection, and restoration,' he said.

Earlier on Friday night, the IAF had stated that the runway at Pune airport was temporarily unavailable following an incident involving one of its fighter aircraft.

The aircrew are safe, and there is no damage to civil property, it had said.

Runway Restored and Operations Resume

Later in a post on X, the IAF said, 'The runway has now been restored and declared operational. All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner.'

Dhoke said that the IAF aircraft was cleared from the runway around 5.45 am, and the runway has since been declared fit for operations.

Departures resumed from 7.30 am and arrivals from 8 am, he said.

Impact on Flight Operations and Passenger Handling

According to the statement, flight operations were significantly impacted during the closure.

While 12 flights arriving at the airport were diverted, as many as 73 flights of various airlines were cancelled, it states.

Passengers on the affected flights were provided drinking water, beverages and light refreshments.

"Teams from the CISF and AAI ensured smooth passenger handling and effective crowd management. Flight operations have now returned to normal. Airlines have coordinated with passengers regarding delays, cancellations, and diversions," the release said.

Such incidents involving military aircraft at civilian airports can cause significant disruptions, as Pune airport also serves as an airbase.

Investigations are likely underway to determine the exact cause of the technical malfunction and prevent future occurrences.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will likely review the incident report.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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