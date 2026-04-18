IAF fighter jet's 'hard landing' shuts Pune runway, flight ops hit

Pune Airport's runway is now operational again after a frontline aircraft's hard landing caused a temporary closure, disrupting flight schedules.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Indian Air Force on X

Key Points Pune Airport runway reopens after being temporarily closed due to an aircraft incident.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the runway is operational after safety inspections.

Flight operations are resuming in a phased manner at Pune Airport.

The incident involved a frontline aircraft making a hard landing, damaging the runway.

The Pune airport runway was made operational on Saturday morning, the Indian Air Force said, a day after the hard-landing of a frontline aircraft damaged the strip.

Flight operations halted last night after the runway was closed following the incident.

"The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational," the IAF said in a brief statement.

"All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner," it said.

Following the hard-landing of the aircraft, the IAF had said the runway was temporarily unavailable for flight operations.

The airport utilises a dual-use model, integrating civilian commercial operations with an active Air Force station.

The incident highlights the challenges of operating a dual-use airport. Investigations are likely underway to determine the cause of the hard landing and prevent future occurrences. Disruptions to civilian flight schedules can have significant economic consequences for the region.