HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IAF fighter jet's 'hard landing' shuts Pune runway, flight ops hit

IAF fighter jet's 'hard landing' shuts Pune runway, flight ops hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 11:03 IST

x

Pune Airport's runway is now operational again after a frontline aircraft's hard landing caused a temporary closure, disrupting flight schedules.

IAF fight jet

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Indian Air Force on X

Key Points

  • Pune Airport runway reopens after being temporarily closed due to an aircraft incident.
  • The Indian Air Force confirmed the runway is operational after safety inspections.
  • Flight operations are resuming in a phased manner at Pune Airport.
  • The incident involved a frontline aircraft making a hard landing, damaging the runway.

The Pune airport runway was made operational on Saturday morning, the Indian Air Force said, a day after the hard-landing of a frontline aircraft damaged the strip.

Flight operations halted last night after the runway was closed following the incident.

 

"The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational," the IAF said in a brief statement.

"All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner," it said.

Following the hard-landing of the aircraft, the IAF had said the runway was temporarily unavailable for flight operations.

The airport utilises a dual-use model, integrating civilian commercial operations with an active Air Force station.

The incident highlights the challenges of operating a dual-use airport. Investigations are likely underway to determine the cause of the hard landing and prevent future occurrences. Disruptions to civilian flight schedules can have significant economic consequences for the region.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai airport's main runway reopens after 4 days
Mumbai airport's main runway reopens after 4 days
After delays, Mumbai airport resumes operations
After delays, Mumbai airport resumes operations
AI plane damaged as jeep on runway forces sudden takeoff
AI plane damaged as jeep on runway forces sudden takeoff
SpiceJet plane stuck on Mumbai airport runway pulled out
SpiceJet plane stuck on Mumbai airport runway pulled out
Miraculous escape for 8 as small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport
Miraculous escape for 8 as small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Macron & Meloni's Warm Hug Goes Viral!0:25

Macron & Meloni's Warm Hug Goes Viral!

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable1:01

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable

WATCH Smoke rises near Lebanon border hours after ceasefire0:38

WATCH Smoke rises near Lebanon border hours after ceasefire

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO